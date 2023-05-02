Office Manager/Executive Assistant

Job Category: Administrative

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WNDU:

WNDU is the “This is Home” station in Michiana and we live that brand every day. Our station has a positive, team-oriented culture that we cherish. We are located on the beautiful campus of The University of Notre Dame. WNDU is in an ideal location, close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. The South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts, and entertainment. Joining the WNDU team is an opportunity to grow your career by working in a positive and energetic environment.

WNDU has been awarded “Station of the Year” twice by the Indiana Broadcasters Association. Joining the WNDU team is an opportunity to grow your career by working in a positive and energetic environment.

Job Summary/Description:

WNDU-TV is in need of a Front Office HR/Business Assistant. The responsibilities for the Front Office HR/Business Assistant may vary by station but the list below covers some of the major job duties. Front Office HR/Business Assistant reports directly to the General Manger and is responsible for coordinating all HR and Administrative matters of the station as defined below. Maintain Station Contracts. Review employment contracts and process on a timely in Gray payroll all necessary paperwork. Distribute copies of all contracts to Shared Services Accounting Manager and maintain station Contract File.

Duties/Responsibilities include, but not limited to:

Prepares and files Quarterly EEOC Reports.

Maintains the Public file.

Assists General Manager to Maintain employee Personnel/Payroll files.

Assists employees with HR matters: Insurance, Leave, Vacation, UKG, Oversees all Business Insurance matters (workers comp & OSHA Reports)

Reviews New Hire packets with employees and uploads information to the HR Portal.

Enter salary changes and employee termination into payroll system.

Prints and distributes Financial Statements as directed by Accounting Manager.

Provides Front Desk relief (breaks, lunch, and vacation)

Helps Copy Coordinator as a backup.

Provides Assistance to the Sales department with Various day-to-day duties such as order entry as well as overall assistance to the General Manager with help managing Vendor contracts and communications.

Other duties as assigned by General Manager

Qualifications/Requirements:

Proficiency in the operation of computers, and other office software and equipment is necessary.

Requires skill in Microsoft Office applications, preferably Excel and Word.

Must have the ability to communicate effectively in a positive and pleasant manner; be able to maintain confidentiality; possess superior organizational skills; attention to detail, accuracy, time management; and a willingness to learn and perform assigned tasks.

WNDU-TV/Gray Television Group, Inc. is a drug-free company

