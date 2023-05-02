Notre Dame’s Golden Dome to be regilded

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame says the Golden Dome atop its Main Building will be regilded for the first time in nearly two decades.

According to the university, the process of adding a new layer of gold leaf will occur over the course of approximately five months, beginning immediately after commencement weekend on May 19-21.

The university says this will be the 12th time the dome and the 17-foot-tall statue of the Virgin Mary have undergone this process since they were added to the Main Building in 1883. The dome was regilded previously in 1886, 1893, 1904, 1912, 1924, 1933, 1948, 1961, 1971, 1988, and 2005.

Additionally, the university says the upper tower of the Main Building will be cleaned and repainted. T

The project will begin with the installation of an extensive scaffold system on May 22 and is expected to be completed by mid-October.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.