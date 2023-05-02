Notre Dame’s Golden Dome to be regilded

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame says the Golden Dome atop its Main Building will be regilded for the first time in nearly two decades.

According to the university, the process of adding a new layer of gold leaf will occur over the course of approximately five months, beginning immediately after commencement weekend on May 19-21.

The university says this will be the 12th time the dome and the 17-foot-tall statue of the Virgin Mary have undergone this process since they were added to the Main Building in 1883. The dome was regilded previously in 1886, 1893, 1904, 1912, 1924, 1933, 1948, 1961, 1971, 1988, and 2005.

Additionally, the university says the upper tower of the Main Building will be cleaned and repainted. T

The project will begin with the installation of an extensive scaffold system on May 22 and is expected to be completed by mid-October.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Ask the Doctor: Back pain, insulin, probiotics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

News

Ask the Doctor: Back pain, insulin, probiotics

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

News

Saint Joseph HS to retire ‘Indians’ nickname at end of school year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The decision comes after the school formed a committee earlier this year to determine the future of the school’s nickname.

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 9 hours ago

Latest News

News

First Alert Primary Election Day Forecast: Off & on rain continues

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
The morning and early afternoon hours will have the greatest chance of rain Tuesday. Pattern shift arrives midweek.

News

Elkhart discusses allocating $800K for new fire station design, land

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Elkhart Common Council discusses a proposed ordinance that would allocate $800,000 for land and design for a new fire station.

News

Gov. Holcomb signs bill easing birth control access

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Indiana bill to monitor toxic chemicals in firefighters signed into law

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

'Quilt Fiber Expo' headed to Elkhart in June

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Elkhart discusses $800K for new fire station design, land

Updated: 14 hours ago