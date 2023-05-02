Michigan expands absentee voting for military, overseas ballots

LANSING (WNDU) - The state has expanded acceptance for military and overseas absentee ballots, allowing everyone who wants to vote to be able to.

Gov. Whitmer signed the bill into law on Monday. The new law allows ballots that are postmarked on or before election day to be counted, as long as the voter’s city or township clerk receives it within six days after the election.

“Michigan’s service members are the best of us,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “I am proud to sign this legislation expanding absentee voter access to more service members bravely serving around the world. Let’s keep working to boost access to the ballot box and ensure election officials have the tools they need to run Michigan’s elections efficiently and effectively.”

If it’s received a week after the election, those clerks would have to send the results of the ballots to their board of county canvassers.

