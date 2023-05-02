Medical Moment: Skin cancer prevention tips

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT
(WNDU) - More than 97,000 new melanomas are expected to be diagnosed this year.

But there are ways to protect yourself from skin cancer. While anyone can get melanoma, some risk factors make it more likely.

“We think about age as a risk factor,” said Dr. Allison Larson, director of dermatology at MedStar Health. “Skin color and hair color, so lighter skin and lighter hair, especially redheads, have an increased risk of melanoma.”

Dermatologist Allison Larson with MedStar Helth says other risk factors include sun exposure, whether it’s short-term or long-term, especially when it leads to sunburns. Indoor tanning beds also increase risk, as well as family history, personal health history, and medications that suppress the immune system.

The best way to lower the risk is to protect your skin from the sun. Whether that’s through clothing or sunscreen, Larson recommends one that’s at least 30 SPF or higher.

“The brand, the type, honestly, it doesn’t really matter as much as someone’s willingness to use it and reapply,” Dr. Larson explained.

Larson also says to avoid the sun around midday, if possible, when it’s at its peak. Keeping an eye on your skin helps, as early detection is critical.

“See if there’s anything that looks irregular,” Dr. Larson said. “See if there’s anything that catches your eye because it has multiple colors, it has a border that’s shaped in an irregular way, maybe something larger than your other growths.”

If something does stand out, Larson says that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s melanoma, but it is a good reason to see a doctor.

