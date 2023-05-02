Irish men’s hoops adds another former Penn State commit in Carey Booth

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been just over a month since Micah Shrewsberry was introduced as the next head coach of Notre Dame men’s basketball.

In that month, he’s had to find a coaching staff, help his family move from central Pennsylvania, and fill a roster for next season.

That last one is coming along, as he added a commitment from 4-star power forward Carey Booth out of New Hampshire on Tuesday. Booth was originally committed to Penn State but flipped after Shrewsberry’s switch.

NEWS: Four-star senior power forward Carey Booth, a former Penn State signee, has committed to Notre Dame, following head coach Micah Shrewsberry, he tells me.



Story: https://t.co/KKDGWiuZRX pic.twitter.com/5nriibm3Uh — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 2, 2023

Listed at 6′10″ and 210 pounds, Booth is the 18th-ranked player at his position in the class of 2023.

The addition of Booth to Notre Dame’s roster is much-needed, as five players have left the program since the end of the season. Here’s some of the key names to the roster makeup so far (this is not a list of starters).

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.