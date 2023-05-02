Irish men’s hoops adds another former Penn State commit in Carey Booth
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been just over a month since Micah Shrewsberry was introduced as the next head coach of Notre Dame men’s basketball.
In that month, he’s had to find a coaching staff, help his family move from central Pennsylvania, and fill a roster for next season.
That last one is coming along, as he added a commitment from 4-star power forward Carey Booth out of New Hampshire on Tuesday. Booth was originally committed to Penn State but flipped after Shrewsberry’s switch.
Listed at 6′10″ and 210 pounds, Booth is the 18th-ranked player at his position in the class of 2023.
The addition of Booth to Notre Dame’s roster is much-needed, as five players have left the program since the end of the season. Here’s some of the key names to the roster makeup so far (this is not a list of starters).
- J.R. Konieczny and Matt Zona, who are familiar faces that are still on the roster from the Mike Brey era.
- Markus Burton, 2023 Indiana Mr. Basketball and soon-to-be Penn High School graduate.
- Braeden Shrewsberry, the son of head coach Micah and a 3-star guard.
- Julian Roper, the transfer guard from Northwestern.
- Carey Booth
