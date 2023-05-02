Indiana bill to monitor toxic chemical exposure in firefighters signed into law

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Gov. Holcomb signed a bill into law to test firefighters for harmful chemicals they face while fighting fires.

The bill creates a pilot program under the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to monitor levels of toxic, man-made polyfluorinated substances (PFAS) in the blood of a thousand former and current firefighters.

Earlier this year, South Bend Fireman Mike Brown died just weeks after his retirement due to stage four esophageal cancer. The bill was authored by Rep. Maureen Bauer, D-South Bend, who said that the bill would allow firefighters to monitor their health more diligently.

“Ideally, it will encourage members of the fire service if they test with higher blood levels for PFAS that they will then have more frequent checkups and doctor appointments and monitor it a little better. There is no treatment for PFAS,” Rep. Bauer told 16 News Now back in January.

The bill goes into effect on July 1.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body discovered near Kroger in Mishawaka
A person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 35 near County Road 400 North Saturday...
Driver killed in LaPorte County crash
Robert Odell Waters
Suspect arrested in decades-old cold case murder of Three Rivers woman
Former ND players sign as NFL undrafted free agents, receive minicamp invites
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

City discusses allocating $800k for new fire station design, land
Elkhart discusses allocating $800K for new fire station design, land
Gov. Holcomb signs bill easing birth control access.
Gov. Holcomb signs bill easing birth control access
Indiana bill to monitor toxic chemicals in firefighters signed into law.
Indiana bill to monitor toxic chemicals in firefighters signed into law
'Quilt Fiber Expo' headed to Elkhart in June.
'Quilt Fiber Expo' headed to Elkhart in June