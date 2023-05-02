Indiana bill to monitor toxic chemical exposure in firefighters signed into law

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Gov. Holcomb signed a bill into law to test firefighters for harmful chemicals they face while fighting fires.

The bill creates a pilot program under the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to monitor levels of toxic, man-made polyfluorinated substances (PFAS) in the blood of a thousand former and current firefighters.

Earlier this year, South Bend Fireman Mike Brown died just weeks after his retirement due to stage four esophageal cancer. The bill was authored by Rep. Maureen Bauer, D-South Bend, who said that the bill would allow firefighters to monitor their health more diligently.

“Ideally, it will encourage members of the fire service if they test with higher blood levels for PFAS that they will then have more frequent checkups and doctor appointments and monitor it a little better. There is no treatment for PFAS,” Rep. Bauer told 16 News Now back in January.

The bill goes into effect on July 1.

