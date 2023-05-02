SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

First Alert Primary Election Day Forecast: Off & on rain continues.



The morning and early afternoon hours will have the greatest chance of rain Tuesday. Pattern shift arrives midweek. #INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/OOOR5V1gE7 — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) May 2, 2023

TUESDAY PRIMARY ELECTION DAY: Morning rain will give way to hit-and-miss showers for the afternoon and evening hours. High 43F. Low 38F. Wind chills will stay in the lower 30s throughout the day. Wind NW at 15 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts are possible.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies early, followed by sunshine arriving late day. High 50F. Low 36F. Wind NW at 15 to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny with afternoon sun and clouds. High 65F. Low 45F. Wind variable at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An “Omega” blocking pattern will set up across the country’s midsection towards the second half of this week. This blocking pattern will remove our low-pressure system centered over the Great Lakes and usher in a dome of high pressure. 60s and 70s return to end the week and linger into the weekend. A run at near 80F is possible as we head into next week.

