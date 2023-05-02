Elkhart discusses allocating $800K for new fire station design, land

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Common Council discussed a proposed ordinance that would allocate $800,000 for land and design for a new fire station on Monday night.

The city is in the process of slowly relocating fire stations after completing a response time study.

If the resolution passes, Fire Station 6 would move to Ada Drive, between County Road 6 and Cooper Drive.

This will help keep up with population growth on the northeast side of Elkhart. The city says Fire Station 5 is also likely to move, but that location hasn’t been announced just yet.

The council will discuss the resolution again on May 15.

