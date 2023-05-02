Elkhart discusses allocating $800K for new fire station design, land

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Common Council discussed a proposed ordinance that would allocate $800,000 for land and design for a new fire station on Monday night.

The city is in the process of slowly relocating fire stations after completing a response time study.

If the resolution passes, Fire Station 6 would move to Ada Drive, between County Road 6 and Cooper Drive.

This will help keep up with population growth on the northeast side of Elkhart. The city says Fire Station 5 is also likely to move, but that location hasn’t been announced just yet.

The council will discuss the resolution again on May 15.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body discovered near Kroger in Mishawaka
A person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 35 near County Road 400 North Saturday...
Driver killed in LaPorte County crash
Robert Odell Waters
Suspect arrested in decades-old cold case murder of Three Rivers woman
Former ND players sign as NFL undrafted free agents, receive minicamp invites
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Gov. Holcomb signs bill easing birth control access.
Gov. Holcomb signs bill easing birth control access
Indiana bill to monitor toxic chemicals in firefighters signed into law.
Indiana bill to monitor toxic chemicals in firefighters signed into law
'Quilt Fiber Expo' headed to Elkhart in June.
'Quilt Fiber Expo' headed to Elkhart in June
Elkhart discusses $800k for new fire station design, land.
Elkhart discusses $800K for new fire station design, land