Braeden Shrewsberry to play for father at Notre Dame

(@BraedenShrews)
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The men’s basketball roster at Notre Dame is beginning to fill up.

Braeden Shrewsberry, the son of new head coach Micah Shrewsberry, announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Twitter on Monday evening.

The 6′2″ senior from State College High School in Pennsylvania is a three-star guard. He was originally committed to Penn State, where his dad coached before getting the Notre Dame job.

There was previous speculation that Braeden would follow in his dad’s footsteps, but his commitment wasn’t official until Monday.

The announcement comes as Shrewsberry is looking to fill a roster that has lost five players since the end of the season, including Dom Campbell, Robby Carmody, Ven-Allen Lubin, Cormac Ryan, and JJ Starling.

