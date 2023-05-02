Benton Township names first-ever female sergeant in department history

BENTON TOWNSHIP, MI. (WNDU) - 26-year-old, Crystal Mendoza has been an officer with the Benton Township Police Department for four years.

“She has excelled in pretty much every area of police work that I can think of,” said Chief Greg Abrams.

According to Abrams, Mendoza always took on extra tasks. She became a field training officer, an officer in charge, and an evidence technician.

“She took over her own shift, and she ran her shift like she was a sergeant. She dealt with scheduling, she dealt wth issues that officers would have. Things that didn’t come to me until after they were already solved,” Abrams said.

Over the last year, Mendoza was advised by her superiors to study, test, and interview to become a sergeant, and on Tuesday of last week, she was promoted. Making her the first ever female, and youngest person in department history to hold that title.

“Not only that but a female sergeant of color,” Abrams said.

Mendoza shared with 16 News Now that she was raised by her aunt and uncle, after her mother passed away when she was 5.

Unfortunately, her aunt passed away last summer, but Mendoza said she has continued to do what she can to make her proud.

“I think she would first tell me that she was proud of me, that she loves me, and I think she would also probably say that she’s not surprised,” Mendoza said, adding that she owed the promotion not only to the support of her family and colleagues, but also to hard work and dedication.

“A lot of people ask me, do you feel like one of the guys, do they treat you like one of the guys? And ever since I’ve come in, I’ve never felt like I had to prove myself. I’ve never felt different, they’ve all made me feel so welcome, and I would say, I’m not one of the guys, I’m just part of the team,” Mendoza said.

