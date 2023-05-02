Ask the Doctor: Back pain, insulin, probiotics

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (from Jackie): “I have lower back pain from arthritis and partly from a slip and fall on the ice 18 months ago. I walk slumped forward, which puts pressure on my back if walking long distances. What can be done about this, and would kinetics help?

DR. BOB : Back pain is a complicated problem.

Usually, it is not just related to arthritis but also involves issues with muscles and nerves. Except for a small number of diagnoses, movement is going to help back pain.

Physical therapy is a common and effective treatment for many causes of back pain, including arthritis. I tell my patients with back pain to stay active to help their backs.

One specific option is to do pool therapy. The water takes some of the weight off your spine and is very easy on movements.

Question #2 (from John): “Why do doctors prescribe insulin injectable pens instead of bottles and syringes?”

DR. BOB : Considering starting insulin is a big step in the management of diabetes.

Insulin is a higher risk medication than most of the other medicines we use for diabetes. It is also less convenient to have to stick yourself with a needle than to take a pill.

Furthermore, for patients it can also be scary and intimidating to think about injecting a medicine.

I think the insulin pens have done a lot to help this process. They have taken a lot of the drama out of giving insulin. They are simpler to use than insulin vials and pens and are not as scary.

I often have to give patients a pep talk about starting insulin, but most of them find that using an injectable pen is much easier and more convenient than they expected.

Question #3 (from Lorraine): “Do you recommend taking probiotics on a regular basis to help with gut issues?”

DR. BOB : Studies on probiotics are limited, so it makes general recommendations difficult.

There is evidence for benefit in certain conditions, such as constipation, ulcerative colitis, and preventing antibiotic-associated diarrhea. Evidence is lacking for most other conditions.

This is really an area where it is important to see your doctor and get a specific diagnosis of what is causing your GI issues.

Then, you will be able to know if there is any supporting evidence for probiotics for your problem.

