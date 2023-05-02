Biden admin asks for 1,500 troops at US-Mexico border

President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, celebrating Greek Independence Day.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has requested 1,500 troops for the U.S.-Mexico border amid an expected migrant surge following the end of pandemic-era restrictions, according to three administration officials.

The troops would be sent down to focus on administrative tasks so that U.S. Customs and Border Protection can work in the field, two of the officials said. They would not do law enforcement work. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly about the request because it had not yet been approved and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The COVID-19 restrictions allowed U.S. officials to turn away tens of thousands of migrants crossing the southern border. Those restrictions will lift May 11. The Biden administration has already made major changes to tighten the border ahead of time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body discovered near Kroger in Mishawaka
Robert Odell Waters
Suspect arrested in decades-old cold case murder of Three Rivers woman
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
A person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 35 near County Road 400 North Saturday...
Driver killed in LaPorte County crash
South Shore Line to temporarily bus passengers between South Bend, Gary Metro stations

Latest News

I-55 reopens following a fatal crash caused by a dust storm that left at least 6 dead. (CNN,...
Dust storm causes fatal pile-up on Illinois interstate
FILE - Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others strike against the Alliance of Motion...
Hollywood writers begin strike; late-night shows to go dark
Mohamed Khairullah, the mayor of Prospect Park, New Jersey, was blocked from attending a White...
Muslim mayor talks about being blocked from White House Eid celebration
FILE - Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has released a report on loneliness in the U.S.
Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general