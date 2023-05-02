4-star wide receiver Micah Gilbert commits to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame basketball team isn’t the only team on campus that’s been landing commitments recently.

Head Coach Marcus Freeman and the football team are making up for losses in the transfer portal by signing six high schoolers in the last 11 days.

The latest is 4-star wide receiver Micah Gilbert from North Carolina. The 6′2″ junior is the fifth-ranked player in his state, and he’s a top 50 receiver nationally.

Gilbert chose the Irish over other finalists such as Michigan, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.