Suspect arrested in decades-old cold case murder of Three Rivers woman

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Three Rivers Police Department says a suspect has been arrested in connection with the 35-year-old murder of a 19-year-old woman.

Police say Cathy Sue Swartz was brutally murdered inside her apartment back on Dec. 2, 1988, while her 9-month-old daughter was in the next room. According to their investigation, police believe Swartz fought her attacker, but was overcome by numerous stab wounds, a vicious beating, and strangulation.

Officers were able to locate fingerprints, blood, and a footprint believed to belong to the suspect at the crime scene. However, they could not find a match to the evidence located at the crime scene after interviewing thousands of people and despite huge advancements made in DNA technology since the time of the murder.

In 2022, the Three Rivers Police Department says it made it a top priority to bring justice to the Swartz family and solve the cold case. Through a partnership with Michigan State Police, and the use of forensic genetic genealogy, investigators were able to narrow the suspect pool to a single family before identifying 53-year-old Robert Odell Waters as the suspect.

Investigators found Waters in South Carolina and interviewed him. During that interview, officers were able to gather enough probable cause to arrest Waters on Sunday afternoon for open murder.

Police say Waters waived extradition back to St. Joseph County, Mich., on Monday morning for prosecution of this murder. Police are working on arrangements to being him back the St. Joseph County.

While police say nothing can replace the loss of Swartz, they hope the identification and arrest of a suspect will bring some long-awaited closure to her family and friends.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.