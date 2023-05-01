South Shore Line to temporarily bus passengers between South Bend, Gary Metro stations

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Shore Line plans to temporarily bus passengers between the South Bend International Airport and Gary Metro Center Station while upgrades are made to the track between Michigan City and South Bend.

The planned busing — which is scheduled to begin next Monday, May 8, and last through May 19 — comes in addition to the ongoing long-term busing to stations between Carroll Avenue (Michigan City) and Gary Metro as construction continues on the rai line’s double track project.

Buses will arrive and depart with passengers to match the South Shore’s published train schedule between South Bend and Gary Metro.

Westbound passengers departing from South Bend will board buses located just north of the train platform at the South Bend International Airport. Passengers will get off the bus at Gary Metro Center and board their regularly scheduled trains for the remainder of their westbound trips.

Eastbound passengers destined for South Bend will get off their trains at Gary Metro Center and board a bus for the remainder of their trip to South Bend.

The following trains will be canceled during this temporary busing plan:

  • Westbound Trains: 422, 424
  • Eastbound Trains: 401, 403, 701. 703

Service to the Hudson Lake station will be suspended while this temporary busing is in place. Meanwhile, bikes will remain prohibited on the rail line between the South Bend and East Chicago stations.

The South Shore Line says delays are possible due to the busing. For more information, head to the rail line’s website.

