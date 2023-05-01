South Bend Tribune accepting nominations for 2023 Community’s Choice Awards

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Is there a business in South Bend you feel deserves to be recognized?

If so, you now have the chance to nominate them.

Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune are now accepting nominations for this year’s “Community’s Choice Awards.” These awards celebrate and recognize the best South Bend has to offer.

To nominate, click here. You will then choose a category, enter the name of the business, and fill in your email address.

You must complete the registration form to participate. If you nominate in more than 25 categories, you’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $250 gift card!

Companies with the most nominations in each category will advance to the voting round in July.

You have until the end of the day on May 21 to submit your nomination.

