South Bend begins flushing fire hydrants

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city is now flushing fire hydrants as part of routine maintenance on the water distribution system.

The city advises residents should know tap water may temporarily look red, brown, or blackish in color. If this happens, run three cold water faucets at full stream until the water runs clear again.

If your faucets seem clogged or are running slowly, remove the screens and rinse them out. Residents are also advised to check both clothes washers and icemakers for sediment.

Your water pressure may change, but it should return to normal once flushing is complete by the end of October.

The city said that this is “standard practice” in the water industry and that not all fire hydrants can be serviced due to the high volume within city limits. However, fire hydrants at the end of water mains are flushed annually.

