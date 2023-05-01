South Bend begins flushing fire hydrants

(WILX)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city is now flushing fire hydrants as part of routine maintenance on the water distribution system.

The city advises residents should know tap water may temporarily look red, brown, or blackish in color. If this happens, run three cold water faucets at full stream until the water runs clear again.

If your faucets seem clogged or are running slowly, remove the screens and rinse them out. Residents are also advised to check both clothes washers and icemakers for sediment.

Your water pressure may change, but it should return to normal once flushing is complete by the end of October.

The city said that this is “standard practice” in the water industry and that not all fire hydrants can be serviced due to the high volume within city limits. However, fire hydrants at the end of water mains are flushed annually.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body discovered near Kroger in Mishawaka
A person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 35 near County Road 400 North Saturday...
Driver killed in LaPorte County crash
Robert Odell Waters
Suspect arrested in decades-old cold case murder of Three Rivers woman
Former ND players sign as NFL undrafted free agents, receive minicamp invites
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain and clouds on Tuesday; Changes ahead

Latest News

The South Bend Police are collecting donations for their Stock Up For Summer Food & Necessities...
SBPD ‘stocking up’ for Summer Food & Necessities Drive
Medical Moment: Preventive surgery for spina bifida
Medical Moment: Preventive surgery for spina bifida.
Medical Moment: Preventive surgery for spina bifida
Over 40 dogs and 40 cats at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County are ready to find their...
Humane Society of St. Joseph County Empty the Shelter event
SBPD collecting food this Saturday.
SBPD collecting food this Saturday