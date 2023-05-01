SBPD ‘stocking up’ for Summer Food & Necessities Drive

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Protect and ‘serve,’ as local police host a food drive for those in need.

The South Bend Police Department and SAVE Outreach are teaming up and collecting donations for their Stock Up for Summer Food & Necessities Drive.

This Saturday, from 8 a.m. until noon, Officers will be standing along the main driveway in front of the Police Station on Sample Street, accepting non-perishable food items, baby formula, diapers, and various hygiene products.

“So we understand that around holiday times, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other holidays, that’s when a lot of food drives happen, but nothing in the springtime,” says Lt. Kyle Dombrowski of the South Bend Police Dept. “So we know people are in need year-round, so this is what we’re trying to do right before summer; what can we have available here right now? Our food pantry at the police department has been going on for several years, so we’re going to look to restock that because our officers deal with people in need 4/7, 365, but also our SAVE Outreach team, and whatever we get in excess, this is where we want to give back to other organizations in the community to help people in need.”

Officers say they hope this first-of-its-kind food drive will replenish the department’s food pantry, which is used by police when responding to people in need.

“This food drive is another way for us, for South Bend PD, to work with the community,” Dombrowski said. “You know, we work with you to serve and protect, so having this as a different outlet is a great way for us to work together, but how can we help people in need? I think the biggest thing is to come out and support, whether it’s monetary, gift cards, necessities, or food. Please come here to that drive. We’re trying to make this a big event and hopefully do it yearly.”

If people want to donate, but Saturday doesn’t work with their schedule, donation boxes are set up at the department’s main lobby on 701 W. Sample Street and Goodwill’s Career Center at 1805 W. Western Avenue.

“When somebody needs help, who do they call? 911,” Dombrowski asked and answered. “So, a lot of officers come into contact with people who may need food for the night, or diapers for something, so this is where we have on station 24/7, 365, those officers, especially on nights or weekends or holidays, can get those resources to maybe give to people in need for that day or maybe a couple of days when they can go to some other organization for that help.”

The department is in need of:

Pasta

Canned foods

Peanut butter

Cereal

Boxed meals

Hygiene products

Baby formula

Diapers



The flyer for the food drive. (South Bend Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.