Police: Couple lures in person with promise of sexual favors before robbing them

Maria Paige and TJ Kyle Trakas were arrested for promising sexual favors to a victim then...
Maria Paige and TJ Kyle Trakas were arrested for promising sexual favors to a victim then robbing them in East Lyme, police said.(East Lyme police)
By Rob Polansky and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LYME, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Police in Connecticut have charged a couple for allegedly luring a person to their home under the premise of sexual favors before robbing them.

The East Lyme Police Department said 32-year-old Maria Paige and her boyfriend, 29-year-old TJ Kyle Trakas, were arrested Saturday.

Investigators said Paige and Trakas lured the victim in early April but did not provide further details.

Officers took Paige into custody Saturday morning without incident.

She was charged with first-degree robbery, making a false statement, conspiracy, second-degree threatening, second-degree reckless endangerment, soliciting sexual conduct, and first-degree unlawful restraint.

Later on Saturday, police also arrested Trakas without incident.

He was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree threatening, second-degree reckless endangerment, and first-degree unlawful restraint.

Paige is being held on a $50,000 bond and is expected in court Monday. Trakas was released on $50,000 bond and is expected in court May 10.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body discovered near Kroger in Mishawaka
A person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 35 near County Road 400 North Saturday...
Driver killed in LaPorte County crash
Former ND players sign as NFL undrafted free agents, receive minicamp invites
Plymouth man dies after colliding with semi in LaPorte County
Plymouth man dies after colliding with semi in LaPorte County
Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival celebrates 54th year

Latest News

Marion Lamont Perry Jr., 25, is currently serving a long prison sentence for the November 2019...
Benton Harbor man convicted of murdering girlfriend won’t get new trial
Police say a mushroom hunter found the dead man in a wooded area behind the supermarket on S....
Body discovered near Kroger in Mishawaka
The appeal was filed last week by the attorney for 16-year-old Anthony Hutchens, who received a...
Appeal filed for teen convicted of murdering, molesting 6-year-old girl
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain and clouds on Tuesday; Changes ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast