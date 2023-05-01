PLAY BALL: IHSAA baseball & softball sectional pairings announced
Below are the 2023 sectional pairings for Michiana-area baseball and softball teams.
BASEBALL
Class 4A sectional pairings
Sectional 3: Plymouth
G1: LaPorte vs. South Bend Adams
G2: Mishawaka vs. Michigan City
G3: Plymouth vs. G1 winner
Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.
Sectional 4: Northridge
G1: Northridge vs. Warsaw Community
G2: Penn vs. Concord
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G4: Goshen vs. Elkhart
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Class 3A sectional pairings
Sectional 18: John Glenn
G1: Knox vs. Tippecanoe Valley
G2: Culver Academies vs. New Prairie
G3: Glenn vs. G1 winner
Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Sectional 19: Mishawaka Marian
G1: South Bend Washington vs. Jimtown
G2: South Bend St. Joseph vs. South Bend Clay
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G4: South Bend Riley vs. Mishawaka Marian
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Sectional 22: NorthWood
G1: West Noble vs. Lakeland
G2: East Noble vs. Wawasee
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G4: Fairfield vs. NorthWood
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Class 2A sectional pairings
Sectional 34: South Central (Union Mills)
G1: North Judson-San Pierre vs. Winamac Community
G2: South Bend Career vs. Wheeler
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G4: Hebron vs. South Central (Union Mills)
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Sectional 36: Wabash
G1: Bremen vs. Pioneer
G2: Wabash vs. LaVille
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G4: Rochester Community vs. Manchester
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Sectional 38: Westview
G1: Churubusco vs. Westview
G2: Prairie Heights at Eastside
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G4: Whitko vs. Central Noble
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Class 1A sectional pairings
Sectional 50: Tri-Township
G1: Oregon-Davis vs. Culver Community
G2: Tri-Township vs. Argos
G3: Marquette Catholic vs. Westville
G4: Triton vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner
Sectional 51: Fremont
G1: Bethany Christian vs. Fort Wayne Canterbury
G2: Hamilton vs. Lakewood Park Christian
G3: Elkhart Christian vs. Fremont
G4: Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner.
-----
SOFTBALL
Class 4A sectional pairings
Sectional 3: Mishawaka
G1: Michigan City vs. South Bend Adams.
G2: Mishawaka vs. Plymouth
G3: LaPorte vs. G1 winner
G4: South Bend St. Joseph vs. G2 winner
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Sectional 4: Penn
G1: Elkhart vs. Warsaw Community
G2: Penn vs. Northridge
G3: Concord vs. G1 winner
G4: Goshen vs. G2 winner
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Class 3A sectional pairings
Sectional 19: Jimtown
G1: South Bend Riley vs. Mishawaka Marian
G2: South Bend Clay vs. South Bend Washington
G3: Jimtown vs. G1 winner
G4: New Prairie vs. G2 winner
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Sectional 20: Kankakee Valley
G1: Knox vs. Culver Academies
G2: Glenn vs. Kankakee Valley
G3: Rensselaer Central vs. G1 winner
G4: Tippecanoe Valley vs. G2 winner
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Sectional 21: NorthWood
G1: Wawasee vs. Fairfield
G2: East Noble vs. West Noble
G3: Lakeland vs. G1 winner
G4: NorthWood vs. G2 winner
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Class 2A Sectional Pairings
Sectional 34: South Central (Union Mills)
G1: South Bend Career vs. Bremen
G2: LaVille vs. South Central (Union Mills)
G3: Wheeler vs. G1 winner. G4: Hebron vs. G2 winner
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Sectional 35: Eastside
G1: Central Noble vs. Prairie Heights
G2: Westview vs. Churubusco
G3: Eastside vs. G1 winner
Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Sectional 37: Rochester Community
G1: North Judson-San Pierre vs. Wabash
G2: Rochester Community vs. Winamac Community
G3: Lewis Cass vs. G1 winner
G4: Pioneer vs. G2 winner
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Class 1A Sectional Pairings
Sectional 50: Westville
G1: Westville vs. Culver Community
G2: Triton vs. Oregon-Davis
G3: Argos vs. G1 winner
G4: Marquette Catholic vs. G2 winner
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Sectional 51: Lakewood Park Christian
G1: Elkhart Christian vs. Lakewood Park Christian
G2: Fremont vs. Hamilton
Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.