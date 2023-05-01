PLAY BALL: IHSAA baseball & softball sectional pairings announced

Below are the 2023 sectional pairings for Michiana-area baseball and softball teams.

BASEBALL

Class 4A sectional pairings

Sectional 3: Plymouth

G1: LaPorte vs. South Bend Adams

G2: Mishawaka vs. Michigan City

G3: Plymouth vs. G1 winner

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.

Sectional 4: Northridge

G1: Northridge vs. Warsaw Community

G2: Penn vs. Concord

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G4: Goshen vs. Elkhart

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Class 3A sectional pairings

Sectional 18: John Glenn

G1: Knox vs. Tippecanoe Valley

G2: Culver Academies vs. New Prairie

G3: Glenn vs. G1 winner

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

Sectional 19: Mishawaka Marian

G1: South Bend Washington vs. Jimtown

G2: South Bend St. Joseph vs. South Bend Clay

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G4: South Bend Riley vs. Mishawaka Marian

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Sectional 22: NorthWood

G1: West Noble vs. Lakeland

G2: East Noble vs. Wawasee

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G4: Fairfield vs. NorthWood

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Class 2A sectional pairings

Sectional 34: South Central (Union Mills)

G1: North Judson-San Pierre vs. Winamac Community

G2: South Bend Career vs. Wheeler

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G4: Hebron vs. South Central (Union Mills)

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Sectional 36: Wabash

G1: Bremen vs. Pioneer

G2: Wabash vs. LaVille

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G4: Rochester Community vs. Manchester

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Sectional 38: Westview

G1: Churubusco vs. Westview

G2: Prairie Heights at Eastside

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G4: Whitko vs. Central Noble

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Class 1A sectional pairings

Sectional 50: Tri-Township

G1: Oregon-Davis vs. Culver Community

G2: Tri-Township vs. Argos

G3: Marquette Catholic vs. Westville

G4: Triton vs. G1 winner

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner

Sectional 51: Fremont

G1: Bethany Christian vs. Fort Wayne Canterbury

G2: Hamilton vs. Lakewood Park Christian

G3: Elkhart Christian vs. Fremont

G4: Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian vs. G1 winner

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner.

-----

SOFTBALL

Class 4A sectional pairings

Sectional 3: Mishawaka

G1: Michigan City vs. South Bend Adams.

G2: Mishawaka vs. Plymouth

G3: LaPorte vs. G1 winner

G4: South Bend St. Joseph vs. G2 winner

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Sectional 4: Penn

G1: Elkhart vs. Warsaw Community

G2: Penn vs. Northridge

G3: Concord vs. G1 winner

G4: Goshen vs. G2 winner

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Class 3A sectional pairings

Sectional 19: Jimtown

G1: South Bend Riley vs. Mishawaka Marian

G2: South Bend Clay vs. South Bend Washington

G3: Jimtown vs. G1 winner

G4: New Prairie vs. G2 winner

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Sectional 20: Kankakee Valley

G1: Knox vs. Culver Academies

G2: Glenn vs. Kankakee Valley

G3: Rensselaer Central vs. G1 winner

G4: Tippecanoe Valley vs. G2 winner

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Sectional 21: NorthWood

G1: Wawasee vs. Fairfield

G2: East Noble vs. West Noble

G3: Lakeland vs. G1 winner

G4: NorthWood vs. G2 winner

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Class 2A Sectional Pairings

Sectional 34: South Central (Union Mills)

G1: South Bend Career vs. Bremen

G2: LaVille vs. South Central (Union Mills)

G3: Wheeler vs. G1 winner. G4: Hebron vs. G2 winner

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Sectional 35: Eastside

G1: Central Noble vs. Prairie Heights

G2: Westview vs. Churubusco

G3: Eastside vs. G1 winner

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

Sectional 37: Rochester Community

G1: North Judson-San Pierre vs. Wabash

G2: Rochester Community vs. Winamac Community

G3: Lewis Cass vs. G1 winner

G4: Pioneer vs. G2 winner

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Class 1A Sectional Pairings

Sectional 50: Westville

G1: Westville vs. Culver Community

G2: Triton vs. Oregon-Davis

G3: Argos vs. G1 winner

G4: Marquette Catholic vs. G2 winner

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Sectional 51: Lakewood Park Christian

G1: Elkhart Christian vs. Lakewood Park Christian

G2: Fremont vs. Hamilton

Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.