Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Domenik Briggs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Oct. 6, 2022, 30-year-old Domenik Briggs was inside his home in the 700 block of W. Indiana in South Bend.

“There were multiple people in that home. Based on case facts, we do know it is people he did know. There may have also been some individuals that he wasn’t necessarily really close with, but friends of friends of friends type of situation as well. It was not a party. He was just at his home and there were some other individuals there as well,” explains Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers.

It was around 12:40 p.m. when officers with the South Bend Police Department were called to that location for a shooting. When they arrived, they found Domenik, shot. He was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately died from his injuries.

“Detectives have strong leads on the persons of interest in this case, but after multiple interviews and multiple follow ups, they are not getting cooperation from people who know something,” Lt. Miller continues.

Absolutely no cooperation from people considered friends, who have information because they were there when Domenik was shot.

“Now, that is frustrating for detectives. Imagine if you were Domenik’s mom and dad. Imagine the thought that detectives know what is going on and they know the circumstances and yet they can’t move forward because there are people in our community that are refusing to cooperate, and they are not speaking up,” Lt. Miller says.

Domenik Briggs (WNDU)

If you know something, anything, you have two options. One, go to the South Bend Police Department. For tips regarding violent crime, call 574-235-9388.

“If you talk to anyone who has been involved with a case in the last year and a half with the Violent Crimes Unit, you know you are going to be treated with respect and you will be treated fairly and you can come in and you can speak to those detectives and provide a statement,” Lt. Miller explains.

Two, remain anonymous and submit a tip through Michiana Crime Stoppers online or by calling 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. But when it comes to this case, keep this in mind…

“We can’t build a case just off crime stoppers tips because those are anonymous and at times that is not enough to get it through to the next steps of charges being filed and prosecution and things like that,” Lt. Miller says.

If you see something, or know something, it’s time to say something.

“We want to let Domenik’s family know that we’re not giving up. The police department, Crime Stoppers, our community — we will continue to fight, we will continue to work, and we are here for you until we can get you the answers we need,” Lt. Miller says.

If your anonymous tip leads to the solving of this case or an arrest, you are eligible for a $2,500 cash reward.

To watch Christine’s full interview with Lt. Miller about this case, click on the video attached above.

