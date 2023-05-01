Medical Moment: Preventive surgery for spina bifida.

(WNDU) - Spina bifida is a birth defect that affects 1,500 babies born each year in the U.S. It happens when the spine and spinal cord don’t form properly. It can cause a range of disabilities, including paralysis.

Now, a new innovative surgery done before the baby is even born is giving these kids a better chance at a normal life.

When you first see Abigail Rose, all you see is that big grin and those pigtails, but this little girl has come a long way.

“We didn’t know what we were looking at, but we knew it just looked, her back looked abnormal,” said Alisha Staton, Abigail Rose’s mother.

Alisha Station didn’t know what was wrong during her ultrasound at 18 weeks, but she knew something was wrong.

“And he didn’t even have to say it,” Station recalled. “I knew. She was diagnosed with spina bifida. We were told she’s not gonna walk, crawl, stand. She might not talk, she might not be able to eat on her own.”

Alisha and her husband had three options: terminate, have surgery hours after birth, or fix the problem before the birth. They chose to do surgery while Abigail was still in the womb.

“We open the mother’s belly and then open the womb and expose the part of the child, the back, that needs to be repaired,” said Stephen Fenton, MD, a pediatric surgeon at the Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in the University of Utah Health. “The repair is actually to cover and do a watertight seal of the back, of the defect in Spina Bifida.”

In a recent study in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers found fetal surgery for Spina Bifida results in better walking, bladder control, and cognitive development.

“It has proven to be the biggest blessing we’ve done for her,” Station said.

Abigail Rose was born prematurely at 29 weeks. Now, two years old, she is on the move and charming everyone along the way.

Although outcomes are good, the risks are high. Mother and child need to meet a list of health requirements to be good candidates for the surgery.

