Kroc Center seeking young artists for community mural summer camp

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Calling all prospective young artists!

The Salvation Army Kroc Center is looking for young artists ages eight to 12 to help put together a community mural on the railroad bridge alongside the Kroc Center’s turf field. The “Make a Mural Camp” program runs from June 26 to June 30.

During the camp, participants work together to plan, design, collaborate, and create the public art installation. The mural will then be dedicated after the camp, which has been scheduled for “later this summer.”

Artists will have a chance to work with locally renowned muralist Alex Ann Allen, who finished a transformative mural campaign in downtown South Bend last year.

“This is a great opportunity for young artists to explore their talents and passions,” said Neil Carmichael, arts and education director at the Kroc Center. “But it’s also an opportunity for them to create something permanent and long-lasting that will improve and beautify our community.”

The cost of the summer camp is $120. To register for the camp, click here.

Learn more about the Kroc Center’s summer programs by clicking here.

