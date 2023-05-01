Humane Society of St. Joseph County Empty the Shelter event

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The rain continues to fall around Michiana, but at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, it’s raining cats and dogs with their “Empty the Shelter” event.

National animal welfare organization Bissell and dog daycare provider Dogtopia are partnering with 350 shelters in 45 states to help end pet homelessness, including here in Michiana.

“The first week of May is usually National Pet Week, or Be Kind to the Animals Week, so we’re amping that up with this Empty the Shelters event,” says Genny Brown, Executive Director for the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. “We really want to find homes for our shelter animals before the influx of animals that come in from the summer and springtime that we’re going to start seeing here at the Humane Society.”

From May 1 to May 15, the Humane Society of St. Joseph County will be offering $50 adoptions for dogs and $25 adoptions for cats as part of the event.

“The fees have been reduced; that way, you can spend those extra funds that you would normally spend on adoption fees with toys, training, food, whatever it is to get that pet home and to a great family,” Brown said.

Over 40 dogs and 40 cats at the Humane Society are ready to find forever homes, and all these adoptable pets are already spayed and neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on their vaccines.

“They’re microchipped, they’re spayed or neutered, so really all they’re missing is a great home, and hopefully, we can find community members that can provide that,” Brown said.

Before heading down to the Humane Society, potential adopters must have an approved adoption application and an appointment.

“Our viewing hours for adopting animals are between 2:00 and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday,” Brown said. “We encourage people wanting to participate in this special to get online to fill out the adoption application before even visiting. That way, we can get that process (started) and hopefully send the animal home with you. We are also doing appointments for folks that have filled out the application, so that way, if that 2:00 to 4:30 time doesn’t work for you, it’s okay; we can get you in at different times with an appointment once your application has been approved.”

The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is located at 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN, 46545.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.