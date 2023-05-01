Former Notre Dame WR Lorenzo Styles transferring to Ohio State

(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A lot of Notre Dame football fans already had Sept. 23 circled on their calendars, as the Irish will welcome the Ohio State Buckeyes to Notre Dame Stadium for a highly anticipated matchup that day.

Now, that weekend has gotten even juicier, as former Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles announced on Twitter over the weekend that he will transfer to Ohio State.

Styles was in the midst of a transition from receiver to defensive back prior to announcing his departure from South Bend. He will likely continue that transition in Columbus.

Style will join his younger brother, Sunny, who also plays defensive back for the Buckeyes.

Styles had 54 career catches for the Irish. 30 of them came last season.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Former ND players sign as NFL undrafted free agents, receive minicamp invites

Updated: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
While Michael Mayer, Isaiah Foskey, and Jarrett Patterson were the only ones to hear their names called this weekend, there’s a handful of other former Notre Dame players who are still headed to new homes.

Notre Dame

Jarrett Patterson selected 201st overall in NFL Draft by Texans

Updated: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
Patterson didn’t allow a single sack over the course of his college career.

Notre Dame

Link Jarrett returns to South Bend; Notre Dame falls to Florida State 3-2

Updated: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Former Irish skipper Link Jarrett, who left Notre Dame for his alma mater in Tallahassee, is back in South Bend this weekend.

Notre Dame

Isaiah Foskey selected 40th overall in NFL Draft by Saints

Updated: Apr. 29, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Foskey is the second Irish player to get selected in this year's draft after tight end Michael Mayer was selected five picks before him.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Michael Mayer finally gets his moment; drafted 35th overall by Raiders

Updated: Apr. 29, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
The selection comes after many expected to hear Mayer’s name get called in the first round on Thursday night.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs entering transfer portal

Updated: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Diggs, who missed last weekend’s Blue-Gold Game due to injury, is a notable loss for Notre Dame’s running back room.

Notre Dame

Former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner transferring to Alabama

Updated: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Buchner will be reunited in Tuscaloosa with Tommy Rees, who left Notre Dame in February to become Alabama’s next offensive coordinator under head coach Nick Saban.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner to enter transfer portal

Updated: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Buchner said he will explore his options and decide what is best for his future. However, remaining at Notre Dame is an option he is willing to consider.

Notre Dame

Irish linebacker Prince Kollie enters transfer portal

Updated: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
Kollie was looking at an uphill climb for playing time on defense, with all of Notre Dame’s upperclassmen linebackers returning this year.

Notre Dame

Hartman leads Gold to 24-0 shutout over Blue in 2023 Blue-Gold Game

Updated: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
An announced attendance of 32,942 watched the Gold team defeat the Blue team 24-0 on a cold, rainy April day in South Bend.