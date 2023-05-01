Former Notre Dame WR Lorenzo Styles transferring to Ohio State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A lot of Notre Dame football fans already had Sept. 23 circled on their calendars, as the Irish will welcome the Ohio State Buckeyes to Notre Dame Stadium for a highly anticipated matchup that day.

Now, that weekend has gotten even juicier, as former Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles announced on Twitter over the weekend that he will transfer to Ohio State.

Thankful for this opportunity. Time to go to work.. #GOBUCKS pic.twitter.com/tjbyEnK4Hv — Zo (@LorenzoStyles_) April 29, 2023

Styles was in the midst of a transition from receiver to defensive back prior to announcing his departure from South Bend. He will likely continue that transition in Columbus.

Style will join his younger brother, Sunny, who also plays defensive back for the Buckeyes.

Styles had 54 career catches for the Irish. 30 of them came last season.

