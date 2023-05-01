The Culinary Cottage celebrates one year anniversary

The Culinary Cottage celebrates one year
By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A St. Joseph business is celebrating one year in the community.

The Culinary Cottage is located inside The Market on Main Street.

The business offers all different types of cooking classes. Everything from sushi rolling and pasta-making, to a variety of kids classes.

Owner chef Tara Newman said the first year has exceeded her expectations.

“Every day I open the door, I just can’t believe it,” Newman said. “I can’t believe the community support and I am immensely grateful.”

Participants who attend a cooking class learn how to cook dishes, eat the completed dish and take home recipes.

To learn more or to register for a class, click here.

Learning how to make pasta at The Culinary Cottage

