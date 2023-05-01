LIVE: Biden hosts Eid al-Fitr reception at White House

President Biden is hosting an Eid al-Fitr reception at the White House.
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is hosting a White House reception Monday evening to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are expected to attend.

Muslims traditionally celebrate Eid al-Fitr with feasts and family visits. The start of the holiday is based on sightings of the new moon, which vary by geographic location.

Eid al-Fitr began in the U.S. on the evening of April 20 and ended on the evening of April 21.

“We are proud to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the White House again this year to honor inspiring Muslim Americans who are making contributions across our country,” Biden and first lady Jill Biden said in an April 20 statement to mark the start of Eid al-Fitr.

Presidents have held Eid al-Fitr celebrations since the Clinton administration, until President Donald Trump, who didn’t hold formal events but instead released statements marking the holiday. Biden revived the practice last year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

