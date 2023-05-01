Benton Harbor man convicted of murdering girlfriend won’t get new trial

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man convicted for shooting and killing his girlfriend nearly three and a half years ago will not get a new trial.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Marion Lamont Perry Jr., 25, is currently serving a long prison sentence for the November 2019 shooting death of his then-girlfriend Uniqua Jones, 19, of Benton Harbor.

He was found guilty of second-degree murder in 2021 and filed a motion for a new trial last year. That motion was denied last Friday by a Berrien County judge.

The Herald-Palladium reports Perry’s motion for a new trial alleged ineffective assistance of counsel in his earlier court proceedings.

Based on case law published by the Michigan Supreme Court, a person who files a motion for a new trial based on ineffective assistance of counsel must prove not only that his or her trial attorney made errors, but that the errors were serious enough that they deprived the defendant of a fair trial.

Meanwhile, the judge is to consider whether the outcome of the trial would have been different if errors had not been made by a lawyer.

However, the judge said Friday he did not find that to be the case and denied Perry’s motion for a new trial.

As a four-time habitual offender, Perry was sentenced to 50 to 87 years in prison. The earliest he could be released would be in 2071, when he would be 73 years old.

