Appeal filed for teen convicted of murdering, molesting 6-year-old girl

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An appeal has been filed for the teen who was convicted in the 2021 murder and molestation of 6-year-old Grace Ross in New Carlisle.

According to mycase.IN.gov, the appeal was filed last week by the attorney for 16-year-old Anthony Hutchens.

Hutchens received a 64-year suspended sentence back in late March, which means he is serving time at a juvenile detention facility until his case gets reevaluated after he turns 18.

That reevaluation could go in several directions, from having Hutchens continue his sentence at the juvenile facility until he ages out at 21, to moving him to an adult facility for the remainder of his sentence, to placing him in community corrections, or even releasing him.

