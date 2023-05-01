2nd Chance Pet: Laney

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Laney!

Laney is a one-and-a-half-year-old husky/German Shepard mix. Cooper says Laney is a sweetheart and a cuddler! To learn more about her, watch the video above.

If you would like to adopt Laney or any other pet from Pet Refuge, you can call 574-231-1122 or visit the shelter at 4636 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, head to petrefuge.com.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Lenny

Updated: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you are interested in adopting Lenny or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue, you can call them at 574-400-5633.

Pets

Pet Vet: Knee Problems in Pets, Cruciate Ligament and Patella

Updated: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Rainbow Sherbet

Updated: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of S. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Rainbow Sherbet.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Kiser

Updated: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to adopt Kiser or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at (574) 231-1122.

Latest News

Pets

Pet Vet: Laundry and Dishwasher Pods

Updated: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS.

Pets

2nd Chance Pets: Aoife and Picolo

Updated: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Aoife and Picolo are about 3 months old, and they’re ready to find a new home.

Pets

Pet Vet: Hip Dysplasia in Dogs

Updated: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
We sat down with our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to discuss the condition, and ways dog owners can notice the signs early.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Nina

Updated: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Nina!

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Sheeba

Updated: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
To adopt Sheeba or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726.

Pets

Pet Vet: Avoiding dog bites

Updated: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS.