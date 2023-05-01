2nd Chance Pet: Laney

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Laney!

Laney is a one-and-a-half-year-old husky/German Shepard mix. Cooper says Laney is a sweetheart and a cuddler! To learn more about her, watch the video above.

If you would like to adopt Laney or any other pet from Pet Refuge, you can call 574-231-1122 or visit the shelter at 4636 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, head to petrefuge.com.

