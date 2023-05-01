10-year-old Michiana swimming champ has big goals for future

(WNDU) - The commitment it takes to be a champion in competitive swimming is one that most people don’t understand.

It’s a commitment that I didn’t want to make during my days as a swimmer. But Romey “Da Shark” Burton has made that commitment — and so far, it’s paid off.

At just 10 years old, his career’s got a fast start off the block.

“My dad, he asked me if I wanted to start swimming lessons, and I was like a little kid and I love swimming, so I just wanted to start swimming and it led all to this,” Romey said.

At the 2023 ISI Age Group State Championships, Romey brought home four gold medals, two silver medals, and broke two meet records in the 10-and-under age group.

“It definitely was a goal,” Romey said. “I didn’t know if I was going to break it or not. I knew I was really close to those records. I wanted to break some more — but still, I broke two — so that’s pretty good.”

“I think he had jitters, and he didn’t do as well as he wanted to do that first day, that Friday,” said Lakesha Burton, Romey’s mom. “And then he went back to the hotel, and he told us, ‘Nobody’s going to beat me for the rest of this meet.’”

Now, Romey happened to break some meet records in the same events that I swam growing up. However, I had a feeling this 10-year-old would humble me (you can see for yourself in the video above).

Beating an out of shape ex-swimmer like me may be an impressive feat, but Romey has some bigger goals for his future. He says he wants to make the Olympics in 2028.

“What we think when they write it down on their goal sheets, it’s a reality,” said Dennis Molnar, Romey’s coach. “So, it’s up to them to make the reality, to do what it takes, and I can see him persevering and working hard enough to do that.”

“That’s his goal, and so far, all of his goals that he’s had, he’s mostly reached,” said Reggie Burton, Romey’s dad. “I know that because of his competitive nature that he will definitely reach that and like we tell him, ‘We have your back, regardless of what happens.’”

