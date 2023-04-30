Luvability Ministries nurturing faith journeys in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Luvability Ministries in Niles has been around for 25 years, and its mission is to nurture the faith journey for people with disabilities.

“We’re here to bring together folks with a variety of different disabilities to make sure that everyone in the body of Christ has equal access to everything the church and the spirituality has to offer,” says Benjamin Fisher, executive director of Luvability Ministries.

WNDU Photojournalist Aidan Bell joined in on one of its recent spring camps. You can learn more about its mission by watching the video above!

If you would like to participate or help with Luvability Ministries, you can head to the organization’s website. You can also learn more on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.