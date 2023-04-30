Jarrett Patterson selected 201st overall in NFL Draft by Texans

(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WNDU) - In Saturday’s portion of the 2023 NFL Draft, we saw one more Notre Dame name come off the board.

The Houston Texans selected offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson with the 201st overall pick in the sixth round of the draft. He was the third and final Irish player to get selected in this year’s draft after tight end Michael Mayer and defensive end Isaiah Foskey were both taken in the second round.

Patterson was a team captain for the Irish this past season. He didn’t allow a single sack over the course of his college career.

Patterson is now the 156th offensive lineman drafted out of the University of Notre Dame, which is the most of any college football program.

Patterson shared the following message with fans on social media after being selected:

