Former ND players sign as NFL undrafted free agents, receive minicamp invites

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A big part of NFL Draft weekend still involves guys who didn’t hear their name called.

The undrafted free agent market picks up almost immediately after the draft every year, and this year was no different.

While Michael Mayer, Isaiah Foskey, and Jarrett Patterson were the only ones to hear their names called this weekend, there’s a handful of other former Notre Dame players who are still headed to new homes:

Jayson Ademilola, defensive lineman, Jacksonville Jaguars

Blake Grupe, kicker, New Orleans Saints

Brandon Joseph, safety, Detroit Lions

Chris Smith, linebacker, Detroit Lions

A few more players received rookie minicamp invites:

Justin Ademilola, defensive lineman, Green Bay Packers

Bo Bauer, linebacker, Seattle Seahawks

Josh Lugg, offensive lineman, Chicago Bears

