Driver killed in LaPorte County crash

One person is dead following a head-on crash in LaPorte County early Saturday
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 35 near County Road 400 North Saturday morning.

Police say a 37-year-old LaPorte man was driving southbound on U.S. 35 while a driver of a Chevrolet was heading northbound shortly before 1:30 a.m.

One of the vehicles crossed the center line, causing a head-on crash.

The impact of the collision caused the chevy to burst into flames.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Their name has not been released.

The LaPorte man was severely injured and was airlifted to a regional hospital.

Members of the fatal alcohol crash team were called to assist with the investigation.

Toxicology results are pending as this investigation continues.

