Body discovered behind Mishawaka grocery

Police say a mushroom hunter found the dead man behind the Kroger on Merrifield Avenue around 10 a.m. Sunday.
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka police are investigating after a dead body was discovered behind a city grocery store Sunday morning.

Police say a mushroom hunter found the dead man behind the Kroger on Merrifield Avenue around 10 a.m.

The coroner’s office was called to the scene who identified the man as 49-year-old Earl Eugene Risner of Mishawaka.

His family has been notified.

There were no signs of foul play.

Risner’s death is being investigated and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Kalamazoo.

