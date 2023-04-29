Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival celebrates 54th year

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WAKARUSA, Ind. (WNDU) - What do fair food, live entertainment, and maple syrup all have in common? They can all be found at the Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival.

This sweet-themed festival is in its 54th year, offering everything from locally made maple candies to popcorn and, of course, maple syrup.

And while festivals in the past have included entertainment, this is the first-year entertainers are performing at the brand-new Doc Abel Pavilion, which had its ribbon cutting yesterday.

Festivalgoers tell 16 News Now that they look forward to one thing, in particular, every year.

“Probably the food,” said sisters Adrianna and Sarah Steinmetz. “Yeah, the food, because we haven’t got to go on any of the rides yet. Just walking around and the tractor ride, it’s just really fun. We got maple cotton candy, and it was really good. That’s what we get every year. It tastes so much like maple.”

The festival continues until 9 p.m. Saturday and will resume Sunday at 11 a.m. for its final day.

