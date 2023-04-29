Plymouth man dies from crash in Laporte County

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Plymouth, Indiana man is dead following a crash on U.S. 30 Friday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the scene around 3:30 P.M. to the intersection of U.S. 30 and S.R. 39.

Officials say the man was traveling west in a 2008 Honda on U.S. 30 when he ran a red light. That’s when a North Judson man who was driving a 2021 Kenworth semi-tractor hit the Honda while heading south on S.R. 39.

First responders pronounced the Plymouth man dead on the scene. The driver from North Judson sustained an upper-body injury, according to authorities.

Toxicology tests are pending, as the crash investigation continues.

