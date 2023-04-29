Plymouth man dies after crashing into semi in LaPorte County

(Pixabay)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Plymouth man is dead after crashing his vehicle into a semi on Friday afternoon in LaPorte County.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 30 and State Road 39 in rural Hanna Township.

After interviewing the driver of the semi and two witnesses, police believe Brent Freyenberger, 39, of Plymouth was traveling west on U.S. 30 in a 2008 Honda when he ran a red light and crashed into the semi, which was heading south on State Road 39.

Freyenberger was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver, a 27-year-old North Judson man, suffered an upper-body injury.

Toxicology tests are pending as the crash investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ND Alumni Association partners up to build beds for kids in need

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Samantha Albert
Notre Dame and local partners team up to build beds for those in need.

News

WNDU Vault: Elkhart's Haunted Past

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WNDU Vault: St. Joe High School lab experiment gone wrong

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

First Alert Forecast - Saturday, April 29, 2023

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast - Saturday, April 29, 2023

Updated: 3 hours ago

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Lenny

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
If you are interested in adopting Lenny or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue, you can call them at 574-400-5633.

News

2nd Chance Pet: Lenny

Updated: 4 hours ago

Pets

Pet Vet: Knee Problems in Pets, Cruciate Ligament and Patella

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS.

News

Pet Vet: Knee Problems in Pets, Cruciate Ligament and Patella

Updated: 4 hours ago

Notre Dame

Isaiah Foskey selected 40th overall in NFL Draft by Saints

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Foskey is the second Irish player to get selected in this year's draft after tight end Michael Mayer was selected five picks before him.