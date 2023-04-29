Plymouth man dies after crashing into semi in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Plymouth man is dead after crashing his vehicle into a semi on Friday afternoon in LaPorte County.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 30 and State Road 39 in rural Hanna Township.

After interviewing the driver of the semi and two witnesses, police believe Brent Freyenberger, 39, of Plymouth was traveling west on U.S. 30 in a 2008 Honda when he ran a red light and crashed into the semi, which was heading south on State Road 39.

Freyenberger was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver, a 27-year-old North Judson man, suffered an upper-body injury.

Toxicology tests are pending as the crash investigation continues.

