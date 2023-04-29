Pet Vet: Knee Problems in Pets, Cruciate Ligament and Patella

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are many things that can cause your dog to limp. And with all of the outdoor activity that occurs in the spring, some of the most common causes are knee problems.

Knee problems aren’t just for basketball or football players. Pets can have them, too. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 Morning News Now Saturday Morning to talk about these painful conditions.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.