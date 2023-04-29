ND Alumni Association partners up to build beds for kids in need

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday. April 29th was the University of Notre Dame Alumni Association’s Global Day of Service.

For the first time ever, 160 projects to give back to the community happened simultaneously around the world.

In South Bend, the Alumni Association partnered with Catholic Charities, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and First Source Bank that brought together volunteers and built 125 beds from scratch for kids in need.

“You walk in there and you see all sorts of people, sanding and drilling and cutting, and none of us knew what we were doing but this group, Sleep in Heavenly Peace has brought us all together.,” said Chris Murphy, CEO and Chairman of First Source Bank.

According to the local organization, Catholic Charities, more than 2,000 kids in the community go to sleep without a bed each night.

“And it means so much because I think that it speaks to the ethos of Notre Dame and friends of Notre Dame, of so many people to want to give back and make other people’s lives better,” said Dolly Duffy, the Executive Director of the ND Alumni Association

Though it was the first time the University had a Global Day of Service with projects going on simultaneously around the world, they shared with 16 News Now, that they already can’t wait to do it again.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.