Link Jarrett returns to South Bend; Notre Dame falls to Florida State 3-2

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This is a special weekend for the Notre Dame baseball team, as Florida State is in town for a three-game weekend series.

That includes former Irish skipper Link Jarrett, who left Notre Dame for his alma mater in Tallahassee after leading the Irish to the College World Series last season.

However, there weren’t many fireworks on Friday night. Florida State broke a scoreless tie in the top of the third inning thanks to Jaime Ferrer’s two-run double.

Notre Dame was able to get on the board in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a solo home run from Estevan Moreno.

Both teams pushed across another run in the seventh inning, but the Irish were unable to close the gap in a close game as they’d go on to lost to the Seminoles 3-2.

Notre Dame drops to 23-17 on the season and 11-11 in ACC play.

Game two at Frank Eck Stadium is set for 12 p.m. on Saturday. The series finale is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday.

