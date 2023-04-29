Isaiah Foskey selected 40th overall in NFL Draft by Saints

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WNDU) - Michael Mayer wasn’t the only former Notre Dame football player who was celebrating on Friday night.

The New Orleans Saints selected defensive end Isaiah Foskey with the 40th overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Notre Dame’s all-time sack leader will join Clemson’s Bryan Bresee, the Saints’ first round pick on Thursday night, in the Big Easy. Foskey is the second Irish player to get selected in this year’s draft after Mayer was selected five picks before him by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Foskey recorded 22 sacks over the last two seasons at Notre Dame. Last year, he also blocked three punts, with two of them coming in the same game against UNLV.

The Saints finished 7-10 last season and in a three-way tie for second in the NFC South, just a game behind the division champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

