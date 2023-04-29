Henry Davis Jr. addresses city ahead of the Indiana primary

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of South Bend’s candidates for mayor reached out to voters in a final plea before Indiana’s primary on Tuesday.

In an op-ed to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Davis Jr. made one last statement ahead of the mayoral race.

In part, his statement reads:

Henry Davis Jr. announced his mayoral candidacy back in January.

You can read his full statement on the Tribune’s website here.

