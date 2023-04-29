SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

First Alert Forecast: Rain, snow & wind for Mayday.



Wind chills will hover around 30F throughout Monday. 70s return by the weekend! #INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/mWd3oUgJex — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) May 1, 2023

MONDAY: Steady rain throughout much of the day. A few snowflakes will mix in at times. High around 40F with wind chills near 30F all day. Wind NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts to 40 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. A few snowflakes will mix in at times. Low 37F. Wind WNW at 20 to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Few morning showers will give way to hit-and-miss showers for the afternoon and evening hours. High 45F. Low 36F. Wind NW at 15 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 50F. Low 36F. Wind NW at 15 to 30 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An “Omega” blocking pattern will set up across the country’s midsection towards the second half of this week. This blocking pattern will remove our low-pressure system centered over the Great Lakes and usher in a dome of high pressure. 60s and 70s return to end the week and linger into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.