Osceola comedy show benefits cancer patients.

People gather at Mr. G’s in Osceola Friday night to raise money for a good cause.

This was a fundraising comedy event for Imerman Angels, which is a support group for cancer patients.

The organization pairs cancer patients with mentors, which helps build personal connection and reminds them that they do not have to fight cancer alone.

The organizer from the event is a cancer survivor himself and paired up with comedians from Jokes with Jaz to make this possible.

The goal is to raise $10,000.

“It just inspired me to think to myself, ‘you know what, sometimes it’s bigger than yourself to do a show that means a little more than just getting up and telling funny jokes and making some money.’ So what we decided to do ten years ago exactly was put on a benefit and here we are on the anniversary and we are doing it all over again,” said Jason Jastrzembski, who is with Jokes With Jaz.

One cancer survivor drove sixty miles to see the show.

