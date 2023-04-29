Chris Perondi the ‘Stunt Dog Guy’ brings ‘The Stunt Dog Experience’ to Lerner Theatre

Stunt Dog Experience
Stunt Dog Experience(news)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time ever, the ‘Stunt Dog Experience’ has come to the Lerner Theatre.

16 rescue dogs performed stunts, tricks, dances, and everything in between.

The ‘Stunt Dog experience’ also partnered with the Elkhart County Humane Society and the Elkhart Public Library.

Show-goers and kids were able to bring in pet food for the humane society and be gifted with a free book about animals from the library.

“Actually it got started when I wanted a dog to catch a frisbee, that dog pretty much changed my life, and pretty much the rest is history, and now we’re promoting how great rescue dogs can be, all over the country,” said Chris Perondi, the ‘Stunt Dog Guy.’

The show started at 3 p.m., on Saturday, and if you missed it, click here for upcoming tour dates and locations.

