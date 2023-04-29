Baby goats at the River Valley Farmers Market for last time of the season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The River Valley Farmer’s Market hosts local vendors selling homemade and handmade goods every week, but it is a special occasion when baby goats spend the day there.

Organizers tell 16 News Now that many people don’t get to pet and hold baby goats, which is why they are always a big hit at the farmer’s market.

The goat’s mother provides milk and cheeses for customers to buy, and the baby goats get to provide a free kind of ‘therapy’ with their cuteness.

“A lot of people don’t get to see the baby animals, so it’s good to be able to reach out to the community, draw them in, let them see some of the things that go on in the farm without having to make a trip out. You know, just something local to do,” says Rebecca Miller, the River Valley Farmer’s Market Coordinator.

The baby goats may not be back for a while, but the River Valley Farmer’s Market is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

