Baby goats at the River Valley Farmers Market for last time of the season

Baby Goats at Farmers market
Baby Goats at Farmers market(news)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The River Valley Farmer’s Market hosts local vendors selling homemade and handmade goods every week, but it is a special occasion when baby goats spend the day there.

Organizers tell 16 News Now that many people don’t get to pet and hold baby goats, which is why they are always a big hit at the farmer’s market.

The goat’s mother provides milk and cheeses for customers to buy, and the baby goats get to provide a free kind of ‘therapy’ with their cuteness.

“A lot of people don’t get to see the baby animals, so it’s good to be able to reach out to the community, draw them in, let them see some of the things that go on in the farm without having to make a trip out. You know, just something local to do,” says Rebecca Miller, the River Valley Farmer’s Market Coordinator.

The baby goats may not be back for a while, but the River Valley Farmer’s Market is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andres Martin Rivera
Man arrested after SWAT situation in Elkhart
The hole-in-the-wall Korean restaurant has served the Mishawaka community for three decades,...
Sunny’s Korean Restaurant in Mishawaka switching to retail
Flexible Auto Sales has license revoked amid scam investigation.
Flexible Auto Sales closes permanently amid scam investigation
Elder abuse in Michiana nursing homes, assisted living facilities.
16 Investigates: Elder abuse in Michiana nursing homes, assisted living facilities
Video shows a juvenile attacking a Canada goose with a bicycle in Mishawaka.
Mishawaka police investigating after viral video shows juvenile attacking goose with bike

Latest News

Stunt Dog Experience
Chris Perondi the ‘Stunt Dog Guy’ brings ‘The Stunt Dog Experience’ to Lerner Theatre
ND Bed Build
ND Alumni Association partners up to build beds for kids in need
WNDU Vault: Elkhart's Haunted Past
WNDU Vault: Elkhart's Haunted Past
WNDU Vault: St. Joe High School lab experiment gone wrong
WNDU Vault: St. Joe High School lab experiment gone wrong