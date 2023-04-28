Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival underway

The Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival is taking place from Friday through Sunday. (Photo from 2021...
The Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival is taking place from Friday through Sunday. (Photo from 2021 festival)(Carly Miller)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT
WAKARUSA, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you looking to have some fun this weekend?

If so, you should head out to the Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival, which takes place from Friday, April 28, through Sunday, April 30.

The festival in downtown Wakarusa features food, carnival rides and games, craft vendors, entertainment, and of course, maple syrup!

Below is the schedule of performers and attractions for the festival (courtesy of our reporting partners at The Goshen News). All the acts will be onstage at the new Doc’s Pavilion, Entertainment Area #1, unless otherwise noted:

Friday, April 28

  • Carnival Rides & Games, 3-9 p.m. on South Elkhart Street.
  • NorthWood Middle School Select Singers, 3:30 p.m.
  • New Generation Honor Choir, 4:30 p.m.
  • NorthWood High School’s Dawning Generation & Main Street Voices, 5:15 p.m.
  • Fire Dancing Performances from Nick May is Fire, 6:30 p.m.
  • Festival Queen & Sweetheart Coronation, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

  • Parade, 10 a.m., downtown.
  • Carnival Rides & Games, 11-9 on South Elkhart Street.
  • Flag Football Tournament for youth, middle school and high school students, and alumni. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and tournaments start at noon at Doc Abel Field, NorthWood Middle School.
  • Clark Lewis: Juggling Stunt Show, noon.
  • Kids Pedal Pull, sign-up begins at noon and competition begins at 1 p.m. at Rieth-Rohrer-Lienhart Funeral Home.
  • Indiana Wild Animal Show, 1 p.m..
  • Cincinnati Circus, 1 p.m. at the east end of Waterford Street.
  • Cross Cut Saw Contest, 2 p.m. at the corner of Waterford and Elkhart streets.
  • Clark Lewis: Juggling Stunt Show, 2:30 p.m.
  • Cincinnati Circus, 3 p.m., at the east end of Waterford Street.
  • Indiana Wild Show, 4 p.m.
  • Clark Lewis: Juggling Stunt Show, 5:30 p.m.
  • Cincinnati Circus, 6 p.m., at the east end of Waterford Street.
  • Luminos Group (a capella), 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

  • Bethel Missionary Church service, 10:30 a.m.
  • Carnival Rides & Games, 11-6 on South Elkhart Street.
  • Cincinnati Circus, noon at the east end of Waterford Street.
  • Rusty Ammerman, magician, 12:30 p.m.
  • Cincinnati Circus, 2 p.m. at east end of Waterford Street.
  • Rusty Ammerman, magician, 3 p.m.
  • Mark’s Ark Animal Show, 4 p.m.
  • Cincinnati Circus, 4 p.m. at the east end of Waterford Street.

For more information about the festival, click here.

You can also learn much more by visiting the Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce’s website or by following the festival’s Facebook page.

The festival’s daily hours are listed below:

  • Friday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

