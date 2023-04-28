South Bend launches home repair grant program

(KTIV)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend has launched its grant program for homeowners looking to make some repairs on their property!

The “Home Repair Program” is available to all income-qualified homeowners located in specified portions of city neighborhoods beginning on Monday, May 1. Repairs only include a new roof or furnace, as determined by program inspection. Assistance will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis until all applications are processed.

“We’re excited to offer a new round of home repair grants and look to focus on repairs that extend a home’s lifespan and preserve life safety for residents,” said Caleb Bauer, the executive director of community investment, in a press release.

Those seeking to apply must also be enrolled in the city’s Utility Assistance Program (UAP). If you’re not a part of the UAP, click here.

The deadline to apply is on June 19, 2023, at 5 p.m.

The Home Repair Program guidelines are enclosed below:

To learn more information on the program, click here.

